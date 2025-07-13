De Lima questions Supreme Court’s involvement in VP Sara’s impeachment proceedings

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima expressed concern on Sunday over the Supreme Court’s directive to Congress regarding the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Speaking in an interview, De Lima said the Senate might use the SC directive as a reason to delay the impeachment proceedings out of “judicial courtesy,” pending resolution of two related petitions.

She emphasized that the trial should proceed, especially since VP Duterte had already complied with the Senate’s impeachment court order by submitting her response ad cautelam (as a precaution).

De Lima also pointed out that the Supreme Court’s order mostly targets the House of Representatives, not the Senate, raising questions about the judiciary’s role.

She warned: “Is the Supreme Court overstepping its role by interfering in the impeachment process which originates from the House?”