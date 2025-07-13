Cayetano pushes for house arrest over ICC Detention for Duterte: “Compassion Should Apply to All”

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urged the Philippine government to appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for a house arrest arrangement for former President Rodrigo Duterte instead of full detention while awaiting trial.

In an interview with Boy Abunda posted on July 13, 2025, Cayetano said this is not a call for Duterte’s release, but for a more humane form of custody—possibly inside the Philippine Embassy in The Hague—in accordance with both constitutional rights and international human rights standards.

He emphasized that compassion should not be reserved for allies, saying, “Even if you don’t agree with someone, compassion should still apply.”

Cayetano explained that Duterte’s legal team had already filed for interim release, a provision allowed under ICC rules and seen in past cases like a Congolese rebel accused of crimes against humanity.

The senator also cited Philippine examples such as the special detention of Leila de Lima and Senator Trillanes in military camps.

“Justice must be principled, not cruel,” Cayetano said, warning against a mindset of vengeance. He ended by stressing the importance of calm and compassion as the ICC process continues.