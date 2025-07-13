Latest NewsNewsPH News

11 Magic Seas crew members safely return home after Red Sea attack

Eleven Filipino seafarers who survived the Houthi attack on the MV Magic Seas have safely arrived in Manila on Saturday night.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that the returning crew members were warmly welcomed by government representatives at NAIA Terminal 3.

Earlier, six other crew members had also returned to the Philippines on Friday evening—three officers arriving at NAIA Terminal 1 and the rest at Clark International Airport.

The DMW assured that all returning crew will receive comprehensive reintegration support from the government, as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to ensure their smooth return to family life and community.

