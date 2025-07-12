Palace on Cayetano’s house arrest proposal for Duterte: “Noted”

Malacañang offered a brief response to a Senate resolution proposing the interim release and house arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte, saying only that the recommendation has been “noted.”

At a press briefing on Friday, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro declined to elaborate on Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano’s proposal.

“Secretary of Justice Boying Remulla has already spoken about the interim release. And if there are such suggestions from Sen. Alan Cayetano, they are noted,” she said.

Cayetano on Thursday filed an unnumbered resolution urging the Philippine government to negotiate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Duterte’s temporary release and transfer to a Philippine embassy for house arrest, citing the former president’s deteriorating health and advanced age.

“To grant this for the former president would be beneficial to his health, all while presenting no risk to the integrity of the ongoing trial,” Cayetano said in his resolution.

However, Justice Secretary Remulla earlier rejected the request for interim release filed by Duterte’s legal team.

Duterte, who was arrested and extradited to The Hague in March, remains in custody at the ICC’s detention facility at the Scheveningen prison complex as he awaits trial over alleged crimes committed during his administration’s controversial war on drugs.