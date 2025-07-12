GCC population reaches 61.2 million by end of 2024 — GCC-Stat

The population of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached 61.2 million by the end of 2024, according to new data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat).

The latest figures represent an increase of more than 2.1 million people compared to 2023, reflecting a growth rate of 3.6 percent. The data was published in line with the observance of World Population Day on July 11.

The report also noted a strong post-pandemic recovery in population growth across the region. Since 2021, the GCC population has grown by approximately 7.6 million, representing a 14.2 percent increase, as countries resumed expansion following a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCC countries now account for 0.7 percent of the global population.

In terms of gender distribution, the number of males reached about 38.5 million, making up 62.8 percent of the total population. Females accounted for around 22.7 million or 37.2 percent.

The sex ratio in the region stood at 169 males for every 100 females in 2024, significantly higher than the global average of 101 males per 100 females.