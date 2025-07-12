Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Flight school suspended after training aircraft crash in Zambales injures four

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has suspended the operations of a flight school following a training aircraft incident in Iba, Zambales that left four individuals injured.

The incident occurred around 9:31 a.m. on Friday, involving a Cessna RP-C2211 aircraft operated by Topflite Academy of Aviation Inc. (TAAI).

The plane was on a training flight from Subic when it figured in an incident while approaching Iba Airport.

All four onboard, a pilot-in-command and three student pilots, survived the crash and were immediately given medical attention. Authorities confirmed that all are conscious and in stable condition.

CAAP ordered a seven-day suspension of TAAI’s flight training operations and summoned key school officials for further inquiry.

The flight instructor and student pilots involved have also been administratively grounded pending the results of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB).

“CAAP remains committed to upholding the highest standards of aviation safety and ensuring the accountability of all certified flying schools in the country,” the Authority said in a statement.

CAAP said the suspension aims to preserve the integrity of the probe and assess the school’s compliance with aviation safety standards.

