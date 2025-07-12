Fish demand plummets in Laurel after discovery of human remains in Taal Lake

The fishing industry in Laurel, Batangas is struggling after authorities recovered suspected remains of missing sabungeros from Taal Lake.

The disturbing discovery has led to a sharp decline in fish demand and significantly affecting the livelihood of local fishpen operators.

According to Laurel Mayor Lyndon Bruce, only two boats are currently being deployed each day to harvest tilapia and milkfish, down from the previous average of 10.

Consequently, the town’s daily fish harvest has dropped significantly, from 40 tons to just eight.

“Hindi sila nakakapangisda dahil wala masyadong order na dinadala sa market sa Manila, kasi ’yung nanggagaling na isda dito ay doon din dinadala—sa fishport ng Malabon at sa iba’t ibang fishport sa Metro Manila,” Bruce said, adding that public reaction on social media may have contributed to the drop in demand.

Laurel has around 1,700 fishpen operators, many of whom are now raising concerns over the impact of the ongoing retrieval operations and the lingering stigma surrounding the incident.

Tourism has also taken a hit, with fewer visitors coming to the lakeside town since news broke about the alleged dumping of bodies in Taal Lake.

Mayor Bruce expressed shock upon learning that the remains of missing cockfighting enthusiasts were allegedly dumped in a portion of the lake. He noted that Laurel has long been known as a quiet and peaceful town.

In response, the local government plans to strengthen security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The retrieval operations in Taal Lake stem from allegations made by Julie Patidongan, one of the suspects and a potential state witness, who earlier claimed that more than 100 cockfighting players were killed and dumped in the lake for allegedly cheating in online sabong operations.