Filipino seafarers repatriated after surviving Houthi attack in Red Sea

The Department of Migrant Workers said six Filipino seafarers who were aboard a cargo ship attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea have safely returned to the Philippines on Friday.

Three of the crew members from the MV Magic Seas arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 around 4:30 p.m., while the other three landed at Clark International Airport at approximately 4 p.m.

The DMW, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), extended immediate support to the returning seafarers.

Each was granted ₱75,000 in financial assistance through the DMW’s AKSYON Fund and OWWA’s Emergency Repatriation Fund. An additional ₱10,000 was provided by the DSWD.

The MV Magic Seas, a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier manned by 17 Filipinos and two foreign nationals, a Romanian and a Vietnamese , was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea.

The DMW assured the public that the government remains committed to supporting the reintegration of the affected seafarers and providing further assistance as needed.