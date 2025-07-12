Filipino Seafarer jailed in Ireland for role in €157-M cocaine smuggling case

A Filipino seafarer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in Ireland for his role in the attempted smuggling of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine valued at more than €157 million.

Harold Estoesta was among eight men convicted in connection with the drug trafficking operation involving the Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel MV Matthew, which was intercepted off the Irish coast in September 2023.

Authorities said it was the largest cocaine seizure in Irish history.

According to Irish officials, the vessel departed from Curaçao, off the coast of Venezuela, and crossed the Atlantic before entering Irish territorial waters. The interception was carried out through a coordinated operation involving the Irish police (Gardaí), customs, and the Defence Forces.

An elite unit from the Army Ranger Wing boarded the ship in rough sea conditions after the Irish Navy pursued the vessel as it attempted to evade capture.

Dutch national Cumali Ozgen received the longest sentence of 20 years. Other individuals convicted included two Ukrainian and two Iranian nationals, with sentences ranging from 13.5 to 17.5 years.

Two other men, initially rescued from a separate trawler believed to be preparing to rendezvous with the MV Matthew, were also sentenced in connection with the case.

The court said the operation was linked to a transnational drug cartel with significant resources and global reach. Authorities added that the cartel operated using a cell structure designed to continue operations even if one part was disrupted.