VP Sara Duterte condoles with families of OFWs killed in Red Sea attack

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday extended her condolences to the families of three Filipino crew members reportedly killed in a Houthi rebel attack on a commercial ship in the Red Sea.

In a video message, Duterte expressed grief and solidarity with the victims’ loved ones.

“I, along with the entire Office of the Vice President, extend our condolences to the families of our three OFW seafarers who died aboard the MV Eternity C,” she said.

Duterte also called for justice and prayed for the safety of the remaining crew members.

“We pray for justice for the three of them, as well as for the safety of their fellow crew members.”

The Liberia-flagged, Greek-managed vessel MV Eternity C was struck during a missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthi group on Monday, July 7, sustaining engine damage. It carried 22 crew members, including 21 Filipinos and one Russian.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac, eight Filipino crew members have so far been rescued, but 13 remain missing. Up to four deaths are being verified, with the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier stating that at least two Filipinos were “most likely” killed.

