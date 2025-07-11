Pulse Asia: Filipinos want Marcos to focus on inflation in 2025 SONA

Controlling inflation remains the top issue Filipinos want President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize in his 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), according to the latest Pulse Asia survey released Friday, July 11.

The survey revealed that 32.9% of Filipino adults consider inflation as the most pressing issue the President should address when he delivers his SONA on July 28.

Other major concerns include:

Wage increases (13.6%)

Peace and order (13.2%)

Jobs and livelihood (9.8%)

Poverty and hunger reduction (7.4%)

Smaller percentages also cited support for farmers (4.1%), continued financial aid (2.8%), anti-corruption efforts (2.4%), the return of former president Rodrigo Duterte (2.3%), maritime rights protection in the West Philippine Sea (1.6%), education (1.3%), and justice (1.1%).

The survey also found that 78% of respondents are aware of Marcos’ past SONAs, up from 69% in June 2024. Awareness is higher in Metro Manila and among Class ABC respondents, and slightly lower in the Visayas, Mindanao, and lower-income groups.

Pulse Asia conducted the survey face-to-face among 1,200 respondents from June 26 to 30. It has a ±2.8% margin of error nationally.