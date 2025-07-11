Palace: COA’s unmodified opinion on OVP doesn’t rule out irregularities

Malacañang on Friday clarified that the “unmodified opinion” issued by the Commission on Audit (COA) on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) financial statement does not mean there were no anomalies in the use of public funds.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro explained that an unmodified opinion only reflects that the financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting standards, not that all fund use was proper.

“Ang unmodified opinion ay tungkol lang sa presentation ng financial statements. Hindi po ito nagpapatunay na walang anomalya,” Castro said in a press briefing.

She emphasized the distinction between accurate reporting and proper spending.

“Tama ang pag-report ay iba sa tama ang paggamit ng pondo,” she added.

Castro also noted that despite receiving unmodified opinions since 2022, the OVP has still been flagged by COA for multiple issues, including:

₱73 million in disallowed confidential funds

₱164 million in flagged 2023 confidential fund usage

Irregularities in PagbaBAGo Campaign and Negosyo Ta ‘Day

“Mayroon pa pong flag para sa 2024 sa COA report,” she said.

COA has since clarified that audit opinions do not serve as performance ratings, and apply only to financial audits—not compliance or efficiency reviews.

The OVP, under Vice President Sara Duterte, is currently facing an impeachment trial before the Senate. Among the charges is the alleged malversation of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds. Duterte has denied all allegations.