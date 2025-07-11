PAGCOR orders dismantling of gambling billboards by August 15

Paraphrased Article:

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has ordered all gaming operators and stakeholders to take down gambling-related billboards and out-of-home (OOH) advertisements by August 15, as part of its effort to regulate excessive gambling promotions.

In a statement issued Friday, PAGCOR said a memorandum dated July 7 was sent to licensees, system providers, suppliers, and venue operators, directing them to remove all gambling ads displayed on public vehicles like trains, buses, jeepneys, and taxis, as well as on billboards and wallscapes.

Only institutional or responsible gambling campaigns—and only with prior approval—will be allowed moving forward, PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco emphasized.

“We have given all our licensees and stakeholders until August 15 to completely remove all gambling-related ads,” Tengco said.

“Before that, they must submit a full inventory of current billboard and wallscape ads by July 16.”

The inventory must detail ad size, material, location, contract expiration, and corresponding Ad Standards Council (ASC) permit numbers.

Tengco stressed that while PAGCOR is tasked with regulating gaming and generating government revenue, it does not wish to promote gambling addiction.

“Regulating excessive and pervasive gambling advertisements is a critical step in protecting vulnerable sectors of society, especially the youth,” he said.

PAGCOR warned that replacing dismantled ads with new gambling promos will be considered a violation and dealt with accordingly.