Marcos, Trump to hold first bilateral talks in Washington

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Thursday.

Rubio made the announcement following his meeting with Philippine and Japanese counterparts at the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“(We) look forward to hosting the president of the Philippines in Washington in a few days,” said Rubio.

The bilateral meeting comes as the Philippines prepares to send a trade delegation to the U.S. next week to pursue negotiations after the Trump administration imposed a 20 percent tariff on Philippine goods.

Both countries are also working to enhance their defense and military ties in response to growing Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.