Kyline Alcantara says she’s healing: My heart is better now

Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara shared that she’s now in a much better place emotionally, months after going through a painful heartbreak and facing harsh judgment from the public.

In an interview on GMA News, Kyline opened up for the first time about her emotional struggles, saying: “My heart is good. It’s better now—with the help of everyone around me.”

While she remained silent throughout the controversy, Kyline admitted how hurtful it was to be judged by people who didn’t know the full story.

“It hurts. It hurts so much na parang napakadali lang ng mga tao na i-judge ako,” she said.

Despite the pain, she chose not to retaliate publicly.

“I will always show grace… I do not owe the world my heartbreak,” Kyline said.
She added that she finds strength in prayer and chooses to deal with her emotions privately.

Kyline emphasized that as a public figure, she still deserves her own space.

“I know that I’m a public figure, but I’m not public’s property… revenge will come from God, not me.”

She also reminded fans not to worry about her:

“Please don’t worry about me. I can handle this. Baka strong woman ‘to.”

The actress expressed gratitude for her close friend and Beauty Empire co-star Barbie Forteza, who has shown her consistent support—even surprising her at home with food and coffee when she wasn’t feeling well.

