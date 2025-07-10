Zayed National Museum opening in Abu Dhabi set for December 2025

Get ready! The Zayed National Museum will open its doors this December 2025 in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, one of the world’s top cultural hotspots.

The UAE’s national museum celebrates the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, bringing his vision of education, unity, and compassion to life in a space for everyone to explore and connect with the country’s incredible history.

“This museum is more than a place of preservation; it is a promise to future generations, a beacon of our identity, and a space where our story is told not just through objects, but through emotion, memory and vision. This institution will carry our story forward for generations to come,” His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said.

Visitors can look forward to six permanent galleries across two floors, showcasing 300,000 years of history, plus a temporary gallery for exciting new exhibits. The museum features artifacts from across the UAE, along with special loans from around the world.

Some of the must-see highlights include the Abu Dhabi Pearl, one of the world’s oldest natural pearls, the Blue Qur’an manuscript, and a recreated ancient Magan Boat, developed with local and international university partners.

Designed by world-famous architect Lord Norman Foster, the museum’s five soaring steel towers resemble falcon wings, paying tribute to a beloved Emirati tradition, a shining example of sustainable design.

It stands alongside several internationally acclaimed cultural institutions within the district, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.