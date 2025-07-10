Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to offer special weekend services on July 18

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait has announced that it will open its doors for special weekend services on Friday, 18 July.

This special arrangement, from 9 AM to 2 PM, will allow Filipinos in Kuwait to access several government services during their day off.

The Embassy will accommodate Consular, MWO (Migrant Workers Office), OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), SSS (Social Security System), and PAG-IBIG services during this time.

The Embassy is usually closed on Fridays and Saturdays, in line with Kuwait’s official weekend, which follows the Friday-Saturday workweek.

For more information or updates, Filipinos are advised to check the official channels of the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait or call +965 6500 2612.