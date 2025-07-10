Pangilinan open to joining Senate majority to push anti-poverty agenda

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said he is considering aligning with the Senate majority bloc, but stressed that his move would be based on advocacy, not political loyalty.

In a statement Thursday, Pangilinan explained that his primary motivation is the fight against hunger, corruption, and poverty—issues he believes transcend partisan lines.

The senator acknowledged ongoing talks with Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Senator Bam Aquino, who is also reportedly open to supporting Escudero’s leadership. Committee assignments—education for Aquino and agriculture for Pangilinan—have been offered as part of the discussions, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

Pangilinan made it clear that no final decision has been reached, as he and Aquino continue to consult with Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros.

While some critics accuse him of political betrayal, Pangilinan said he remains focused on fulfilling his campaign promises and working with any party willing to address key social issues.

He reiterated that his political stance has always been anchored in principles, and that collaboration across party lines is necessary to lower food prices and improve people’s lives.