Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pangilinan open to joining Senate majority to push anti-poverty agenda

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said he is considering aligning with the Senate majority bloc, but stressed that his move would be based on advocacy, not political loyalty.

In a statement Thursday, Pangilinan explained that his primary motivation is the fight against hunger, corruption, and poverty—issues he believes transcend partisan lines.

The senator acknowledged ongoing talks with Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Senator Bam Aquino, who is also reportedly open to supporting Escudero’s leadership. Committee assignments—education for Aquino and agriculture for Pangilinan—have been offered as part of the discussions, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.

Pangilinan made it clear that no final decision has been reached, as he and Aquino continue to consult with Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros.

While some critics accuse him of political betrayal, Pangilinan said he remains focused on fulfilling his campaign promises and working with any party willing to address key social issues.

He reiterated that his political stance has always been anchored in principles, and that collaboration across party lines is necessary to lower food prices and improve people’s lives.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 14 1

Kim Chiu recounts ‘frightening’ flight scare after technical issue forces plane to return to Manila

3 mins ago
iStock 2107060343

Pangilinan bill seeks up to 3 Years in jail for ticket scalpers

36 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 13 2

DMW shuts down illegal recruitment fronts in Cavite

43 mins ago
viber image 2025 07 10 17 38 31 206

DMW suspends manning agency, eyes legal action after deadly Houthi attack on Filipino seafarers

44 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button