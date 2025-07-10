Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pangilinan bill seeks up to 3 Years in jail for ticket scalpers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report36 mins ago

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has filed a bill that seeks to impose strict penalties—including up to three years in prison—for individuals and groups involved in unauthorized ticket reselling.

Under the proposed Anti-Ticket Scalping Act, it would be illegal to sell, distribute, hoard, or buy event tickets—such as for concerts or sports games—without the written approval of the event organizer or producer, especially when the resale price exceeds 10% of the original value.

Penalties under the bill escalate based on repeat offenses:

First offense: ₱100,000 fine or up to 6 months’ jail time, or both

Second offense: ₱250,000 fine or up to 1 year in jail, or both

Third and succeeding offenses: ₱500,000 fine or up to 3 years in jail, or both

These penalties also apply to those who finance or operate scalping operations. The bill also penalizes those selling tickets without showing the original price, using unauthorized resale platforms, or enabling others to break the law. Corporations may face sanctions along with their responsible officers.

Pangilinan said the measure aims to address the long-standing issue of ticket scalping, which has worsened with the rise of high-demand live events in music, sports, and theater. He added that current laws are scattered and inconsistently enforced, leading to consumer abuse.

“This bill proposes a unified national law to clearly outlaw ticket scalping and protect fans from unfair practices,” Pangilinan said.

