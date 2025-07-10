Netizens express concern over viral photo of dog on baby-changing table in public restroom

Netizens are expressing concern over a viral photo showing fur parents using a baby-changing table to change their dog’s diaper inside a public restroom at a mall in Pampanga.

The image, taken in 2021 during the pandemic but only uploaded recently on Reddit, shows a woman and a man attending to a pet dog on a changing table—equipment specifically meant for infants. The man was also seen inside the women’s comfort room, further drawing criticism from the online community.

“Since marami ako nakikita na posts about irresponsible pet owners sa mga public places, share ko na rin yung never ko na makakalimutan way back in 2021. Pandemic era pa to. SM Clark. Ginagamit nila sa dog nila yung diaper changing table for babies! Grabe,” the anonymous uploader wrote in a caption.

Social media users were quick to call out the act, with many expressing concern over the health and safety risks for children.

“As someone na may baby na gumagamit ng ganyan sa malls, nakakatakot pala,” one comment read, referring to how parents expect such facilities to be clean and exclusively used for infants.

Others pointed out the possible transmission of bacteria or zoonotic diseases, those that can be passed from animals to humans, if public baby equipment is used for pets. Several netizens raised additional concerns for babies who are immunocompromised or have allergies and asthma.

“May case ba na pwedeng i-file sa mga ganito? What if yung bata na next na gagamit niyan may matinding asthma, allergy, or immunocompromised,” another commenter said.

Many also questioned why a man was allowed inside the women’s restroom, describing it as a violation of privacy.

While most agree that pets are beloved members of the family, netizens emphasized the importance of respecting shared public spaces and using facilities for their intended purposes.

“Love your pets, sure. Pero dapat may limits, like off limits dapat sa pets ang facilities and equipment na designed talaga para gamitin ng bata, like changing tables and high chairs sa [restaurants],” a netizen said.

The photo has since prompted a wider discussion on responsible pet ownership and the need for clearer boundaries in pet-friendly spaces, especially where the health and safety of children may be at risk.

