Marcos offers condolences to U.S. amid deadly texas floods

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has conveyed his condolences to U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people as severe flooding in Texas claims lives and displaces thousands.

In a statement released Wednesday, Marcos expressed the Philippines’ solidarity with the United States, emphasizing shared grief and hope for recovery.

“On behalf of the Filipino people, I offer our deepest sympathies to President Trump and the American people during this time of tragedy,” said Marcos. He added that the Philippines, being no stranger to natural disasters, empathizes with those who lost loved ones.

The President voiced confidence that the people of Texas, under the leadership of President Trump, will recover with resilience and unity.

Massive flooding has inundated large parts of Texas, triggered by over 20 inches of rain in areas like Houston and Austin. The death toll continues to rise, and many remain stranded as emergency crews work through widespread devastation.

Texas is home to over 200,000 Filipino-Americans, prompting concern and prayers from many in the Philippines.

