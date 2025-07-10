Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW suspends manning agency, eyes legal action after deadly Houthi attack on Filipino seafarers

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has suspended the license of the manning agency and its foreign principal responsible for deploying Filipino seafarers aboard a vessel that was attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea earlier this week.

In a Palace briefing, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that MV Eternity C violated government protocols by sailing through the high-risk Red Sea zone—twice—despite warnings against deploying Filipino crew to the area due to escalating threats.

“Our deployment guidelines are strict—there must be a risk assessment, maritime security escort, and armed guards. These were not followed,” Cacdac said.

An initial probe revealed the ship traveled between Egypt, Somalia, and Jeddah, crossing the Red Sea corridor both ways.

Beyond suspension, the DMW is considering filing civil and criminal charges against the vessel’s owners, although Cacdac stressed that the immediate priority remains the safe recovery of crew members.

As of latest reports, 5 of the 21 Filipino crew members have been rescued, while 3 were confirmed dead. The condition and whereabouts of the remaining seafarers remain uncertain as the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs continue to work with global partners on the rescue.

The incident is part of a string of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea amid ongoing tensions in the region.

