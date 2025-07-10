DMW shuts down illegal recruitment fronts in Cavite

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down a beauty salon and training center in Cavite on Wednesday, for allegedly operating as fronts for illegal recruitment.

The VMJ Beauty Salon and Jef & Eds Learning Center were ordered closed following an operation led by DMW Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara, in coordination with the city government and local police.

According to the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), the closure stemmed from a request by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cavite North District to investigate the two establishments after receiving complaints of illegal recruitment.

Surveillance operations conducted on June 5, 11, and July 1 revealed that VMJ Beauty Salon was collecting PHP15,000 from applicants for supposed hairstyling and spa training. Applicants were then referred to a contact recruitment agency for jobs in Saudi Arabia with promised salaries of PHP35,000 per month.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at the salon in Golden Market, Diamond Golden City, and Jef & Eds Learning Center inside the Richlane Subdivision. A beautician was found in the salon, while a caretaker and three applicants were at the training center, which allegedly also served as accommodation for recruits.

The owners of the establishments face charges for violating Republic Act 8042 or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act. The DMW will also recommend the cancellation of their business permits with the local government and the Department of Trade and Industry.

The closures bring to 18 the total number of illegal recruitment operations shut down by the DMW this year.