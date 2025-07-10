Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Dave Gomez named new Presidential Communications Secretary

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Dave Gomez as the new Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro during a press briefing.

According to the Palace, Gomez has an extensive background in journalism, government service, and corporate communications. He previously served as a senior reporter, Director General of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and Communications Director at PMFTC Inc.

As a journalist, Gomez covered key government institutions, including Malacañang, the Office of the Vice President, the House of Representatives, and the Departments of National Defense, Labor, and Transportation.

“Secretary Dave will ensure clear and truthful government messaging for every Filipino,” Castro said.

The PCO has yet to announce the date of Gomez’s oath-taking.

Gomez is the fifth official to lead the PCO under the Marcos administration, following Trixie Angeles, Cheloy Garafil, Cesar Chavez, and Jay Ruiz.

Ruiz will now serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo20 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 3 4

Former South Korean President Yoon back in detention over martial law case

35 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 10T112404.457

Philippine Embassy in Kuwait to offer special weekend services on July 18

1 hour ago
KELA Template 2025 07 10T105010.365

TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan visit Philippine Embassy in Doha ahead of concert

2 hours ago
iStock 2168756099

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District sets Guinness World Record for longest pedestrian skywalk

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button