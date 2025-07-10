Dave Gomez named new Presidential Communications Secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Dave Gomez as the new Secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro during a press briefing.

According to the Palace, Gomez has an extensive background in journalism, government service, and corporate communications. He previously served as a senior reporter, Director General of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and Communications Director at PMFTC Inc.

As a journalist, Gomez covered key government institutions, including Malacañang, the Office of the Vice President, the House of Representatives, and the Departments of National Defense, Labor, and Transportation.

“Secretary Dave will ensure clear and truthful government messaging for every Filipino,” Castro said.

The PCO has yet to announce the date of Gomez’s oath-taking.

Gomez is the fifth official to lead the PCO under the Marcos administration, following Trixie Angeles, Cheloy Garafil, Cesar Chavez, and Jay Ruiz.

Ruiz will now serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).