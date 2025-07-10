CFO bolsters safeguards against fraudulent marriages and cross-border exploitation

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is ramping up efforts to protect Filipinos from deceptive foreign suitors and cross-border scams that lead to fraudulent or abusive marriages abroad.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CFO Secretary Dante Ang II said the agency has implemented a watchlist mechanism to identify red flags, prevent exploitative unions, and track individuals involved in illegal matchmaking activities.

“This is more than just a campaign against fraudulent marriages. It is a commitment to uphold the dignity, safety, and rights of every Filipino,” Ang said.

The CFO is currently monitoring 356 individuals flagged for suspicious activities, including 258 foreign nationals, 60 Filipinos, and 38 suspected marriage brokers.

As part of its preventive campaign, the CFO launched a webinar series titled “Human, Hindi Laruan (Not Toys),” aimed at raising public awareness on how seemingly well-intentioned foreign suitors may serve as fronts for trafficking and abuse. The sessions underscored the importance of vigilance in assessing online and offline romantic engagements.

The webinars also highlighted Republic Act 10906, or the Anti-Mail Order Spouse Act, which criminalizes profiting from the arrangement of marriages between Filipinos and foreign nationals. Participants were warned about matchmaking methods that include informal “reto” setups, social clubs, and online dating platforms.

Citing data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, the CFO noted that the Philippines remains one of the world’s top migrant-sending countries. Filipino women account for 48.1 percent of all outbound migrants.

As of the latest global estimates, there are around 281 million international migrants, representing 3.6 percent of the global population.