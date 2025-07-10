Castro: VP Duterte doesn’t need an attack dog amid new OVP spox appointment

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro appeared unmoved by the appointment of former DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo as the new spokesperson of Vice President Sara Duterte, saying the Vice President does not need another “attack dog.”

“Hindi siya attack dog. Definitely, VP Sara does not need any more an attack dog. Hindi niya na po kailangan ang isang attack dog,” Castro said when asked about Castelo’s comment that she would not be serving as one.

Castelo’s remark was made in response to Castro’s earlier jab at the Vice President’s frequent foreign travels, summed up by the statement: “Aksyon, hindi bakasyon.”

When asked what Malacañang expects from the Vice President, Castro emphasized that the issue was not about mandating work but about refraining from public criticism.

“Hindi po natin siya hinahanapan ng anumang trabaho. Huwag na lang po niyang pintasan ang pamahalaan dahil ang Pangulo ay nagtatrabaho. Huwag niya po sanang ipangalandakan sa buong mundo na ang Pangulo ay walang direksyon,” she said.

On whether Castelo’s appointment could spark a “battle of spokespersons,” Castro brushed off the idea.

“Bakit may battle? It’s all about facts, truth, transparency,” she said.

The appointment of Castelo comes amid rising tensions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Duterte, with Duterte recently making pointed comments on the administration’s direction.