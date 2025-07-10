Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Authorities begin surface survey of Taal Lake for missing sabungeros

uthorities conducted an initial surface assessment of Taal Lake in Batangas on Thursday, July 10, as part of preparations for the formal search for the dozens of missing cockfighting enthusiasts, locally known as sabungeros.

The activity followed a revelation by suspect-turned-witness Julie Patidongan, who alleged that the bodies of the victims were dumped in the lake. Justice Department spokesperson Mico Clavano said other informants have since supported Patidongan’s claims.

Given Taal Lake’s massive size—spanning 234 square kilometers—Clavano emphasized the need to focus search efforts on specific target areas.

The Philippine Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police, led the surface assessment starting at 1 p.m., despite rainy weather conditions.

From 2021 to 2022, 34 sabungeros reportedly disappeared after being linked to cheating in cockfighting matches. Patidongan now claims the actual number of victims may reach up to 100.

Clavano noted there’s hope of recovering physical evidence since the lake is freshwater, which may preserve remains better than seawater.

The full search operation is expected to begin on July 11.

Patidongan has implicated gaming operator Atong Ang and actress Gretchen Barretto in the disappearances—accusations both have strongly denied.

