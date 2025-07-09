VP Sara:FPRRD wants cremation in the Hague if he dies in ICC custody

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, expressed his desire to be cremated in the Netherlands if he dies while detained there.

During an interview, the younger Duterte said her father’s “last wish” is not to have his remains flown back to the Philippines but to be cremated in The Hague, where he is currently being held.

“Sabi niya, kung mamatay daw siya dito sa Netherlands, ‘wag na daw iuwi ‘yung kanyang katawan sa Pilipinas. Ipa-cremate lang daw siya dito, ‘yung ashes na lang daw ang iuwi,” she said.

Sara added that she and her father had different views on the matter.

“I-discuss na lang natin sa susunod kasi hindi ako pro-cremation… Tapos siya, pro-cremation siya.”

Asked how she felt about the statement, she said it’s understandable for someone at his age to think about end-of-life matters.

“Mabuti na rin ‘yun na alam natin lahat kung ano ‘yung kanyang last wishes para magagawa ‘yun kapag nangyari.”

VP Sara also previously revealed that her father has lost significant weight and is now “skin and bones.” He was arrested in March 2025 under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant and is currently detained at Scheveningen Prison, facing charges related to crimes against humanity over the drug war killings during his presidency.