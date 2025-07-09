UAE denies offering lifetime Golden Visa to certain nationalities

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has denied circulating rumors that the UAE is granting lifetime Golden Visas to certain nationalities.

The clarification comes after a foreign consulting firm claimed that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained under simplified terms.

“The Authority recently monitored press releases issued by a consulting firm in a foreign country indicating the possibility of applying for a lifetime golden residency in the UAE for all categories of people from outside the country, through consulting or commercial entities and under favorable terms,” the ICP said in a statement.

“This application is without legal basis or reference to the competent authorities in the country,” it added.

The ICP explained that categories and conditions for the Golden Residency are strictly based on official laws and ministerial decisions, and can only be accessed through the Authority’s website or smart app.

Authorities also warned that all Golden Visa applications must go through official UAE government platforms, and that no private consultancy or agency, whether inside or outside the UAE, is authorized to process these applications.

“The Authority clarified that legal action will be taken against those spreading such rumors in an attempt to unlawfully obtain funds from those wishing to live and reside in the UAE by exploiting their dreams and aspirations for a dignified life and a secure, stable existence,” the statement read.

The public is urged not to trust or pay any group claiming to offer shortcuts, and instead, verify through official sources or call 600522222, available 24/7.