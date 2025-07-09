Ruth Castelo named OVP spokesperson, vows: ‘I’m Not an Attack Dog’

Former Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo has been named the new spokesperson of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), clarifying that her role will not involve political mudslinging.

In a press briefing held on July 9, Castelo said she was personally instructed by Vice President Sara Duterte to avoid aggressive or combative public commentary. “I will not go on the offensive. I will just report. I’ll be straightforward,” she said, emphasizing that her job is to convey the OVP’s official messages clearly.

Castelo is the third person to take on the role under Duterte’s tenure, following Reynold Munsayac and Michael Poa. She said she applied for the position earlier this year, believing in Duterte’s leadership and expressing admiration for her resilience.

A former official of the Department of Trade and Industry, Castelo said her appointment is not linked to any moves in Congress to assign a spokesperson for the institution, and clarified that she had already expressed interest in the role prior to developments in Malacañang or the House.

“I see myself in her… she never gives up,” said Castelo, who also cited her loyalty to former President Rodrigo Duterte, having served his full term.

Her appointment follows her departure from DTI in 2023, where she was placed on a “floating status.” Now, she says, this new role is her way of “giving back” to the country.