PH Embassy in Qatar calls on Filipino business owners to join official directory

The Philippine Embassy in Doha calls on Filipino business owners in Qatar to register their enterprises for inclusion in an official directory.

The directory is part of the Embassy’s efforts to recognize and support the presence of Filipino-led businesses in the host country.

“To promote and support our growing community of Filipino entrepreneurs, the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Doha is building a comprehensive directory of Filipino-owned enterprises in Qatar,” the Embassy wrote in a social media post.

“If you own or manage a business, we encourage you to join us,” it added.

Filipinos who operate local businesses in various sectors are encouraged to submit their information using the form provided by the Embassy or by scanning the QR code.