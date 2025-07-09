PH Embassy in Kuwait invites Filipino community to visit month-long food, cultural exhibit

The Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is inviting the Filipino community to visit its month-long cultural and educational showcase, in line with the celebration of Nutrition Month this July.

Currently open at the Embassy’s Cultural Heritage Corner in Sabah Al Salem, the exhibit focuses on raising awareness about food and nutrition security, aligned with this year’s theme, “Food and Nutrition Security, Maging Priority! Sapat na Pagkain, Karapatan Natin!”

“Let’s champion the right to healthy food while discovering the rich flavors, colors, and tourist wonders of the Philippines,” the Embassy said in a social media post.

The exhibit features nutritious Filipino food, harvest festivals, local produce from various regions, the Pinggang Pinoy food guide, and the pineapple as a Filipino “superpower” fruit.

It also includes artworks that promote healthy eating and sustainable living, connecting cultural pride with public health education.

The showcase runs from until July 31 (excluding Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays), from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.