Palace to VP Sara: Marcos focused on work, not Politics

Malacañang pushed back against Vice President Sara Duterte’s criticisms of the Marcos administration, as the president stays focused on public service.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is focused on delivering results, not engaging in political theatrics.

“Tama naman po na ang bawat tao, lalong-lalo na ang public servant, ay dapat nananalamin – kung siya ba’y nagtatrabaho, namumulitika, o nagbabakasyon lang,” Castro said.

The Palace official said Marcos knows his direction and expects all government workers, especially those in the Executive branch, to focus on public service and steer clear of politics.

“Ang utos sa amin ay magtrabaho, iwasan ang pamumulitika,” she said.

Castro went on to recall Marcos’ recent activities, including the distribution of 387 new ambulances to local government units and his initiatives to support the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

“Hindi po nag-aaksaya ng panahon ang ating pangulo para tumulong sa taumbayan. Trabaho lamang po talaga ang nasa isip ng ating pangulo,” Castro said.

In contrast, she appeared to take a jab at the vice president’s location and schedule.

“Sa ngayon po ba nasaan si VP Sara? The Hague. At hanggang kailan siya doon? Hanggang July 23. Tandaan po natin: ang pangulo po, aksiyon – hindi bakasyon,” Castro said.

When asked about Duterte’s claim that she is merely defending herself from attacks by the Marcos administration, Castro urged the vice president to reconsider her own statements.

She said Duterte previously criticized the president’s ₱20-per-kilo rice initiative – a flagship campaign promise – even though it was not directly aimed at her.

“Inatake niya po ang proyektong ito ng pangulo, na bente pesos na bigas. At marami pa pong sinabi ang bise presidente na hindi naman po issue ng pangulo at ng gobyerno,” Castro added.