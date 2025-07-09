Over SAR2.8 million in fines imposed on airlines, passengers for violating aviation laws in Saudi

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has issued more than SAR2.8 million in penalties for 87 violations of aviation laws and regulations in the second quarter of 2025.

These violations were committed by both companies and individuals who failed to follow the Civil Aviation Law and official regulations.

Of the total violations, 63 were committed by airlines that violated the Passenger Rights Protection Regulation, resulting in fines of over SAR1.9 million.

Another SAR70,000 in fines was issued for 13 separate cases where air carriers either failed to check passengers’ required documents or did not follow their approved flight schedules.

The authority also fined companies and carriers SAR775,000 for eight violations involving non-compliance with its operational standards and safety instructions.

Meanwhile, three passengers were fined a total of SAR10,000 for breaking civil aviation rules and displaying inappropriate behavior while onboard aircraft. GACA did not specify the nature of the misconduct.