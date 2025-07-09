Marcos vows to cut patient costs, eyes PhilHealth reform

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has pledged to reduce Filipinos’ out-of-pocket healthcare costs, including patient contributions to PhilHealth, as part of his administration’s goal to provide more accessible medical services.

Speaking during the ceremonial turnover of patient transport vehicles on Wednesday, Marcos said that PhilHealth coverage is being expanded in terms of both scope and services.

“We’re increasing PhilHealth’s insurance coverage and expanding the services it provides,” the President said.

Marcos acknowledged that patients still pay for some services but emphasized a gradual reduction in their financial contribution.

“Even when patients go for a check-up or treatment, they still contribute. We’re working to bring that cost down slowly,” he said.

The President expressed hope that, as the economy improves, contributions might eventually be eliminated, leaving only a minimal administrative fee.

“In other countries I’ve seen, patients only pay around a hundred pesos for administrative costs. That’s our aspiration,” he added.

However, he admitted that current funding is not enough to fully realize this vision.

“Our system isn’t yet sufficient. Funding is always tight. But we are adjusting the budget carefully to accelerate healthcare improvements for the public,” Marcos explained.

This initiative is part of a broader push by the administration to provide better financial protection and healthcare access for Filipinos.