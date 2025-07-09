Lazaro meets ASEAN counterparts in first overseas trip as Foreign Secretary

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro has met with top Southeast Asian diplomats in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in her first official overseas trip since assuming office on July 1.

Lazaro is attending the 58th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting to engage with her counterparts and begin preparations for the Philippines’ chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026.

She held a meeting with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn to discuss the country’s upcoming hosting of the summit.

“We count on the ASEAN Secretariat’s support as we prepare for our upcoming chairship to advance a people-oriented, people-centered, and rules-based ASEAN,” Lazaro said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Kao congratulated Lazaro on her appointment and exchanged views on regional issues and ASEAN community-building efforts.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Lazaro also held bilateral talks with Malaysian Foreign Minister Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan, Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Lazaro also met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Algeria.