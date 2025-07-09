Hontiveros files cyberlibel raps vs. ‘Alias Rene’, Topacio, social media figures

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed separate cyberlibel complaints before the Department of Justice on Wednesday against several individuals, including a lawyer, social media influencers, and Michael Maurillo—also known as “Alias Rene.”

One complaint specifically names Maurillo as the sole respondent. In a separate complaint, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio and online personalities Bryon Cristobal (aka Banat By), Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz, Krizette “Kiffy” Chu, Jose “Jay” Sonza, and Alex Destor (aka Tio Moreno) were included.

In a press conference, Hontiveros described the actions of the respondents as a deliberate disinformation campaign targeting witnesses who came forward in cases involving former President Rodrigo Duterte and others.

“Hindi lang po ito kaso ng fake news… ito ay sistematiko at sadyang pag-atake pati sa mga witnesses,” she said.

(This is not just about fake news — it’s a systematic and deliberate attack even on the witnesses.)

Hontiveros emphasized that those who dared to speak the truth deserve protection, not harassment.

“Sinusubukan nilang ibaon ang totoong kwento… Hinding-hindi nila pwedeng gawin ito sa mga taong ito.”

(They’re trying to bury these people’s true stories. They cannot be allowed to do this.)

She added that additional complaints may be filed as more evidence surfaces.