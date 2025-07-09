Five Filipino seafarers rescued after Red Sea attack on cargo vessel

Five Filipino crew members have been rescued following the attack and subsequent sinking of the cargo vessel MV Eternity C in the Red Sea, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed late Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said reports of possible casualties have surfaced, but these have not yet been independently verified. “We have received information about fatalities among the crew, but we are still in the process of confirming these details,” Cacdac said.

The MV Eternity C, a bulk carrier sailing under the Liberian flag, was reportedly targeted by Houthi rebels. At the time of the incident, the vessel had 22 crew members onboard—21 of whom are Filipinos.

Cacdac assured that efforts are ongoing to locate those still missing. “Search and rescue operations continue. We are holding on to hope that those possibly thrown overboard are still alive and can be found,” he added.

The incident adds to a growing number of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping route increasingly under threat due to regional conflicts.

The Department of Migrant Workers is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with international authorities and continues to provide assistance to the rescued Filipino seafarers and their families.