UAE Central Bank imposes AED4.1 million in fines on 3 exchange houses

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed varying financial sanctions amounting to a total of AED4.1 million on three exchange houses in the country.

The penalties were issued under Article (14) of Federal Decree Law No. (20) of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organizations (AML/CFT) and its amendments.

An inspection conducted by the CBUAE revealed that the exchange houses failed to comply with the required AML/CFT policies and procedures.

“The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, endeavors to ensure that all exchange houses, their owners, and staff abide by the UAE laws, regulations and standards established by the CBUAE to maintain transparency and integrity of the financial transactions and safeguard the UAE financial system,” it said in a statement.

Although the violations were confirmed, the CBUAE did not disclose the names of the financial institutions involved.