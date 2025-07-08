Saudi Arabia rolls out new skill-based work permit for expats

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new classification system for expatriate work permits, dividing them into three categories: high-skill, skilled, and basic.

The decision, announced by Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi, forms part of wider efforts to raise workforce quality and enhance labor market efficiency in the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The system was implemented on June 18 for expatriates already employed in the Kingdom, and will apply to all incoming workers beginning July 1.

This classification is meant to ensure that workers are placed in jobs that match their qualifications and experience. It also aims to bring in global talents who can help develop the local labor market through their knowledge and skills.

According to the ministry, the decision will strengthen verification processes and allow better management of skill-level distribution among expatriates, aligning with international standards. Technical system upgrades have also been rolled out to support this change.

A detailed guide explaining the new classification is available on the ministry’s official website. The initiative is part of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program to build a more competitive and innovative labor environment.