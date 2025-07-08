PICPA Dubai holds 9th annual general assembly, celebrates leadership and global impact

The Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai marked a milestone with its 9th Annual General Assembly (AGA), held on July 5, under the theme “Transforming Action into Global I.M.P.A.C.T.”

Bringing together a community of Filipino finance professionals in the UAE, this year’s event blended governance updates, professional development, and community celebration, underscoring PICPA Dubai’s commitment to ethical leadership and excellence in the accounting profession.

The program officially began with a warm welcome from incoming president Ms. Maria Jaqueline Gonzales, CPA, followed by a virtual message from PICPA National President Mr. Gerry Sanvictores.

The conference featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including Mr. Rishi Sapra, Founder & CEO of Young Global, who discussed UAE Corporate Tax updates; Mr. Akshay Dalal, Head of Risk & Compliance at Google (Middle East, Turkey & Africa), who spoke on Next Gen Finance Professionals Leveraging AI; Ms. Monica Merhebi, Partner & Director at MOMA International Design, who tackled Personal Branding for Global Finance Professionals; and a Think Tank session on financial data and strategic leadership, moderated by Ms. Katherine de Dios with insights from Mr. Lyndon Magsino, Chief Audit Officer of the PH Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Among the key highlight of the event was the official handover of the presidency and the oath-taking of the new officers for Fiscal Year 2025–2026, led by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. Ambassador Ver also delivered a congratulatory message to the assembly, followed by Consul General Marford Angeles of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, who extended his own message of support and commendation.

Outgoing president Mr. Ammel Izon also presented the FY 2024–2025 Year-End Report, reflecting on the chapter’s achievements and milestones over the past year.

This was followed by an update on the organization’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including the PICPA Dubai Scholars Program, shared by Ms. Loise Ann Cruz, Head of CSR.

After the formal proceedings, guests enjoyed a delightful dinner buffet, capping the night with a festive Masquerade Ball. The social event featured games, raffle prizes, and awards that celebrated community spirit.

The second day of the 9th annual general assembly followed the pre-AGA Tax Conference held on June 28, one of the most anticipated learning events for Filipino CPAs and finance professionals in Dubai.

As PICPA Dubai enters a new fiscal year, the assembly reflected the chapter’s continued efforts to empower Filipino accounting professionals and expand their global impact through integrity, mentorship, professionalism, accountability, commitment, and teamwork.