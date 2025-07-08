Philippines summons Chinese Envoy over sanctions on Tolentino

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian over China’s move to ban former Senator Francis Tolentino.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro read the statement of Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro describing the move as a “punitive” measure that is inconsistent with the principle of mutual respect between the two nations.

“In the Philippines’ adherence to the constitutional separation of powers among the three branches of government, it is the mandate of senators and other elected officials to inquire [into] matters of national and public interests,” Castro read.

Ambassador Huang was summoned last Friday, July 4.

The DFA said the Philippines remains committed to addressing differences through peaceful means and looks forward to continuing constructive engagement with China to promote mutual understanding.

China accused Tolentino of engaging in “egregious conduct” on China-related issues, particularly his firm stance on maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea and barred him from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.