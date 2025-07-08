PH Embassy, Consulate warn of human trafficking involving Filipinos transiting through UAE

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai have raised concerns over the rising cases of human trafficking involving Filipinos transiting through the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the Philippine missions said Dubai and Sharjah have been identified as major exit points for trafficking routes to Iraq and Kurdistan, with some cases involving reports of white slavery.

“The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai express deep concern over the continued and alarming incidence of human trafficking involving Filipino nationals transiting through the United Arab Emirates, particularly the Emirates of Dubai and Sharjah,” the statement read.

“These locations have been identified as primary exit points for trafficking routes leading to Iraq/Kurdistan, with disturbing reports of emerging white slavery,” they added.

The Embassy and Consulate strongly urge all Filipinos in the UAE to remain alert and report any suspicious recruitment or trafficking activity.

“Any information or suspicion of illegal recruitment or trafficking activity should be reported immediately to the Philippine authorities,” they said.

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi may contact +971 56 270 9157 for urgent concerns via SMS, call, or WhatsApp. Those in Dubai can reach out through +971 50 652 6626 or +971 56 353 5558.

For non-employment-related matters, Filipinos may contact +971 50 443 8003 in Abu Dhabi and +971 56 501 5756 in Dubai.