Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Palace: Preparations underway for Marcos’ 4th SONA

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago

Malacañang confirmed that preparations are still ongoing for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for July 28.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stated in a briefing that the administration is focused on ensuring a comprehensive and improved report of the government’s projects and accomplishments over the past year.

“As of now, preparations are still being finalized. The goal is to present a stronger and clearer report to the Filipino people,” Castro said in Filipino.

No further details were provided, but updates may be shared in the coming weeks.

In 2024, Marcos delivered a 1 hour and 17-minute address, which had the largest number of confirmed attendees in SONA history.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report43 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

about cbuae new colored edit

UAE Central Bank imposes AED4.1 million fine on 3 exchange houses

32 seconds ago
IMG 6145

Fyang Smith congratulates ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca

23 mins ago
517401681 748153217736345 6575233188784111812 n

Alfred Vargas dedicates valedictory honor to late manager Lolit Solis

55 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 10 1

Gatchalian urges crackdown as Pakistan emerges as new transit point for human trafficking

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button