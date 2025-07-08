Palace: Preparations underway for Marcos’ 4th SONA

Malacañang confirmed that preparations are still ongoing for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s upcoming fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for July 28.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stated in a briefing that the administration is focused on ensuring a comprehensive and improved report of the government’s projects and accomplishments over the past year.

“As of now, preparations are still being finalized. The goal is to present a stronger and clearer report to the Filipino people,” Castro said in Filipino.

No further details were provided, but updates may be shared in the coming weeks.

In 2024, Marcos delivered a 1 hour and 17-minute address, which had the largest number of confirmed attendees in SONA history.