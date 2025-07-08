Palace: Duterte’s health stable despite weight loss in ICC detention

Malacañang has assured the public there’s no cause for concern regarding the health of former President Rodrigo Duterte, despite comments from his former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman that he has become “skin and bones” after four months in detention at The Hague.

Zimmerman, who recently visited Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention center, shared in a Facebook post — later reposted by former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque — that the former leader looked significantly thinner, but remained in good spirits. She also noted that Duterte had stopped taking maintenance medication.

“He is okay, but he is so thin. Skin and bones,” she said, quoting Duterte telling her, “You go home. I’m fine. I’m okay.”

In a Palace briefing, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro echoed Zimmerman’s assurance, saying Duterte’s condition should not raise alarm, especially with confirmation from his family that he is stable.

Castro also cited Vice President Sara Duterte, who earlier said her father was doing well and under appropriate health monitoring at the detention center.

“For now, since it’s his family saying he’s okay, perhaps what he needs now is just some exercise,” Castro added.

Duterte, 80, is currently detained in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs. His confirmation of charges hearing before the ICC is scheduled for September 23, 2025.