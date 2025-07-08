Nominate outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait for TFT Watchlist Awards 2025

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

The Filipino Times proudly opens nominations for the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025 in Qatar and Kuwait — a prestigious platform that honors the brilliance, leadership, and impact of Filipino professionals in the Gulf.

If you know a Filipino engineer, architect, or healthcare professional in Qatar or Kuwait who’s making waves in their field, leading with excellence, or creating meaningful change in the community, now is the time to recognize them.

This exclusive honor celebrates trailblazers who embody professionalism, innovation, and service — individuals who raise the bar and inspire others through their work.

To nominate, simply scan the QR code or visit https://tinyurl.com/y43j5psn. For inquiries, contact Romer via WhatsApp or call +971 52 109 5419. Nominations are open until August 3, 2025.

Now on its second edition, the TFT Watchlist Awards in Qatar and Kuwait follow the momentum of the successful Saudi Arabia launch, continuing a powerful movement that celebrates Filipino excellence across the Middle East.

Winners from this year’s awards will advance to the regional TFT Watchlist 2026, where the most outstanding Filipino professionals across the Gulf will be spotlighted on an even bigger stage.

Celebrate their success. Share their story. Nominate today — and help us honor the pride of our community!

 

