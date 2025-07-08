More Filipinos employed in May, but underemployment also rises – PSA

The number of employed Filipinos increased in May 2025, with 50.29 million people landing jobs—up from 48.87 million the previous year—bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.9%, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Key sectors that saw major employment gains include wholesale and retail trade, agriculture, administrative services, hospitality, and other service industries. However, underemployment—people working but seeking more hours or better pay—also rose to 13.1% (6.6 million people), up from 9.9% last year.

PSA Chief Dennis Mapa explained that while labor force participation grew by 1.35 million and many were absorbed into jobs, a large portion only found part-time or insufficient work.

Despite this, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan welcomed the development, saying that a growing workforce indicates a robust and competitive labor market, which can help fuel economic growth. He added that the government is focused on upskilling initiatives and attracting high-value industries like IT-BPM and AI-related sectors.