DOJ to launch Taal Lake search for missing sabungeros this week

Leana Bernardo43 mins ago

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said the government is pushing to begin the search for the bodies of the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts in Taal Lake within the week.

Remulla said the operation would initially focus on a fishpond lease by one of the suspects.

“We’re asking them to start this week. Our basic plan is to map it out and assess the condition so we can plan how to go about it,” he said.

He did not specify which agency would lead the operation, but the secretary earlier said the Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine Navy could be tapped for technical diving operations.

The search follows whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan’s claim that the bodies of the missing individuals were dumped in the lake.

Remulla added that he is still waiting for a response from the Japanese government after seeking their assistance last week.

Patidongan named businessman Atong Ang as the mastermind in the case. He also linked actress Gretchen Barretto to the disappearances.

