17 Filipino seafarers safe after Houthi Attack in Red Sea

Seventeen Filipino seafarers have safely escaped an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The incident happened on Sunday, July 6, when the Filipinos—along with Vietnamese and Romanian crew—were aboard a bulk carrier near Yemen. Armed men aboard small boats attempted to hijack the vessel, but the ship’s security team managed to repel the attack. All 19 crew members were able to escape and were rescued by a passing container ship.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that all the Filipino seafarers are now safe and are temporarily staying in a hotel in Djibouti, East Africa.

The DMW is working closely with other government agencies and the licensed manning agency (LMA) to ensure the seafarers’ safe and speedy return to the Philippines. Cacdac also assured that full assistance will be extended to them and their families.

The attack occurred amid heightened tensions in the region. Just last month, the Iran-backed Houthis warned they would target U.S. military ships if the U.S. participated in any military action against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier confirmed a successful strike on Iran on June 22.