Latest NewsNewsTFT News

17 Filipino seafarers safe after Houthi Attack in Red Sea

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo1 hour ago

Seventeen Filipino seafarers have safely escaped an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The incident happened on Sunday, July 6, when the Filipinos—along with Vietnamese and Romanian crew—were aboard a bulk carrier near Yemen. Armed men aboard small boats attempted to hijack the vessel, but the ship’s security team managed to repel the attack. All 19 crew members were able to escape and were rescued by a passing container ship.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that all the Filipino seafarers are now safe and are temporarily staying in a hotel in Djibouti, East Africa.

The DMW is working closely with other government agencies and the licensed manning agency (LMA) to ensure the seafarers’ safe and speedy return to the Philippines. Cacdac also assured that full assistance will be extended to them and their families.

The attack occurred amid heightened tensions in the region. Just last month, the Iran-backed Houthis warned they would target U.S. military ships if the U.S. participated in any military action against Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier confirmed a successful strike on Iran on June 22.

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo1 hour ago
Photo of Tristan Nodalo

Tristan Nodalo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 1

‘Pinoy Big Brother’ open to All-Star edition, says show executive

2 mins ago
KELA Template 2025 07 08T130332.553

PH Embassy, Consulate warn of human trafficking involving Filipinos transiting through UAE

25 mins ago
about cbuae new colored edit

UAE Central Bank imposes AED4.1 million in fines on 3 exchange houses

1 hour ago
IMG 6145

Fyang Smith congratulates ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ winners Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button