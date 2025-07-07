What OFWs need to know about the pilot implementation of 100% online contract verification in the UAE

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the UAE can now verify their employment contracts fully online, thanks to the Department of Migrant Workers’ (DMW) new digital initiative.

This 30-day pilot program, launched on July 7, 2025, covers OFWs under the jurisdiction of MWO-Dubai and Northern Emirates, including those in Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

Here’s a rundown of the most important questions and answers about the new system:

Where can OFWs access the online platform?

OFWs can access the system by visiting https://dmw.dataflowgroup.com. The portal is open from Monday to Friday, starting at 8:00 a.m. each day. It accepts up to 200 applications daily and closes at 11:59 p.m. or once the limit is reached.

Is this online system mandatory for all OFWs?

No, the online system is optional. OFWs can still have their contracts verified in person at MWO-Dubai. Manual verification remains available, especially for workers with confirmed flights, who may visit the office one working day before departure.

Who is qualified to apply through the online system?

The online service is for land-based OFWs under the jurisdiction of MWO-Dubai who have not yet had their employment contracts verified. Applicants must have a valid employment visa and be receiving their salary through proper channels like the Wages Protection System or direct bank transfer.

Who is not allowed to use the online contract verification?

OFWs who are not on employment visas, those earning below AED 1,500, domestic workers under 24 years old, and those involved in visa trading or using invalid sponsor information are not eligible. The system also excludes seafarers and those working under freelance or invalid business licenses.

What documents are needed for online submission?

Applicants must upload a clear copy of their signed employment contract, Philippine passport, and both sides of their Emirates ID. The system requires all mandatory documents before the submission can proceed. Optional documents include payslip or salary certificate, bank certificate, and company details.

Files should be in PDF, JPEG, or PNG format only.

What happens if documents are incomplete?

If required documents are missing or unclear, the application will be disapproved. During the pilot run, applicants whose submissions are rejected will receive an email explaining the reason and how they can correct it.

How long will the verification process take?

If the documents are complete and the verification fee is paid, the process usually takes three working days. Once approved, the applicant will receive an email and can download their verified contract from the system.

Can I also get my OEC through the same platform?

Once your contract is verified and the fee is paid, your Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) will be available within 24 hours through your e-Registration account at https://portal.dmw.gov.ph. Contract verification and OEC issuance are two separate steps but are connected in the system.

Are there any fees for this service?

Yes. The verification fee is AED 40, which is only paid after your contract is approved. There is also a convenience fee of AED 21.50 paid at the start of your online application, plus a separate AED 1.00 fee from the payment gateway. Payments can be made securely using any debit or credit card.

What if I have questions or need help with the system?

For any issues or inquiries, OFWs may email MWO-Dubai at [email protected]. There is also a step-by-step guide on the application portal to help users through the process.

Do I need to use the new system if I already have a verified contract and OEC?

No. If your details have not changed and you already have a verified contract or OEC exemption through the DMW’s e-Registration system, you don’t need to use the new platform.

The launch of the 100% online contract verification system marks a major step forward in making government services more accessible and convenient for OFWs in the UAE. By removing the need for physical visits to the Migrant Workers Office, the Department of Migrant Workers aims to save time, reduce stress, and strengthen protections for Filipino workers abroad.

As the pilot implementation rolls out, OFWs are encouraged to take advantage of the new system, stay informed, and share the information with fellow kababayans.